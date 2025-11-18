Exorbitant Ticket Rates, Digital Operators Are Ruining Telugu Film Industry

Veteran producer and distributor Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao went out all guns blazing against a few producers who are paying hefty sums to superstars and then shifting the burden to the audience through ticket hike. “’Which is an unhealthy practice and ruining the film industry, ‘says Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao at the press meet organised by Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce today. “Few producers are spending 90% on big stars and directors out of their budgets. With star-studded are colourful audiences preferring big movies and destroying small films, which constitute 80% of films in Telugu. They are not spending on quality but on stars, which has affected the quality,” he adds.

He also thanked the Hyderabad cops for nabbing the IBomma administrator, but says that leaks are happening through digital providers like Qube and UFO. “Even a kid would know that hacking is happening due to outdated machinery and servers used by digital providers like UFO and Qube. Even a few police officials have mentioned them to industry people, which needs to be rectified, and they have to compensate producers if piracy happens. Talking especially about piracy of Pushpa, Chadalavada adds, “Pirates look to be logical and practical. In the case of Pushpa, they downloaded the Pushpa film but uploaded it only after a week of its release, realizing that producers, distributors would suffer badly,” he points out. He claims that Qube and UFO are more dangerous than pirates who are overlooking ‘leaks of HD prints’ from their servers. “We have to rectify our mistakes within the industry first, and we have to strike a balance between big and small producers. I am requesting the government and Hyderabad Police Commissioner not to avoid office-bearers of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in their meetings and discussing just with select individuals, which is unfair,” he laments. “The Chamber president has to be regarded as a key person since our body could handle industry issues, since ours is a unified trade body and is capable of tackling issues,” he adds.

Anil Kumar, president of Telugu Film Employees Federation, says, “The Telugu film industry is suffering due to higher remuneration, while the success rate has come down. Technology advancement is encouraging piracy, and digital operators have to be careful and streamline their woes,” he adds. Director Veerashankar and the President of Telugu Film Director Association thanked CM Revanth Reddy, who has bestowed a lot of sops on 14000 cine workers. We would also felicitate him for his active participation in resolving our issues,” he adds.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has a young team to tackle piracy issues, and they deserve some credit. “Our anti-piracy team is doing a great job in the field, and the police have also done their best to track down the IBomma guy. I urge the youngsters to use their knowledge for the right work and not for wrong purposes, says Prasanna Kumar, general secretary of Telugu Film Producers Council.