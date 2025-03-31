Exclusive: Ram Charan to Showcase Comic Side in PEDDI

After delivering intense, action-packed performances in RRR and Game Changer, leading star Ram Charan is now set to explore his lighter side in his upcoming film PEDDI, much to the delight of his fans.

“Ram Charan plays a tribal youth who shares playful banter with his friends and villagers, giving him the opportunity to showcase his comic timing in significant portions of the film,” reveals a source. “As the story progresses, he transitions into a more emotional and intense character, making this one of the most unique performances of his career.”

Recently, the makers unveiled his first look from PEDDI, and his rugged, intense avatar took the internet by storm. “His transformation from a soft-natured youth to a formidable force will be a major highlight,” the source adds. “Along with his emotional depth, the film will also highlight his cricket and football skills, adding a sports-centric flair to this entertainer.” Coming from the legendary Chiranjeevi family, Ram Charan has been associated with action roles, with hits like Magadheera, Nayak, and Dhruva cementing his stardom in Tollywood. However, after his globally acclaimed performance as a fiery British officer in RRR, he is now ready to explore a new dimension of his acting talent. “This role will offer audiences a fresh perspective on Ram Charan,” the insider concludes.



