Exclusive: Vishnu Manchu, Family Safe in Dubai, Set to Return Amid Regional Tensions

Actor and producer Vishnu Manchu, currently serving as president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), has confirmed that he and his family are safe in Dubai despite being stranded due to flight disruptions caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.



Deccan Chronicle tried to communicate with the Kannappa actor. When enquired about his safety, he told us, "We are safe. Thank you. Trying to fly back at the earliest."



The Dhee and Dhenikaina Ready star further noted that flights have resumed operations on and off. He suggested eagerness to book tickets and depart as soon as possible.



Concerns arose earlier when Vishnu shared visuals of missiles visible in the Dubai sky, describing how loud interceptions shook his home and frightened his young daughter. Once air travel normalizes, many stranded Indian nationals plan to return to India to visit their families. Vishnu owns a house in Dubai and lives most part of the year there.

