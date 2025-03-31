Exclusive: Vidya Balan Not Part of Akhanda 2

Rumors have been circulating that Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will play a key role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, Akhanda 2.

However, a source close to the production has dismissed these reports as baseless.





"Vidya Balan has nothing to do with Akhanda 2. These claims are completely false," the source clarified. "Only the talented actress Samyuktha Menon is playing a key role in this big-budget film. No other actress is involved."

Speculation gained traction due to Vidya Balan’s previous collaboration with Balakrishna in NTR Kathanayakudu, where she portrayed Basavatarakam, the wife of legendary actor-politician NTR. However, the source emphasized that Akhanda 2 has no space for a Bollywood actress.



"This is a Hindu spiritual film centered around Aghora Balakrishna, who will be seen in dual roles with distinct missions. There is no requirement for a Bollywood diva in this story," the insider added.



While Tollywood has been welcoming Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, and Janhvi Kapoor, Akhanda 2 will not follow that trend.



The film’s shoot is expected to wrap up by the end of May, with a release planned for later this year