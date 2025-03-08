Exclusive: Venkatesh, VV Vinayak to team up for action saga?

Seasoned actor Venkatesh Daggubati is reportedly set to collaborate with director V. V. Vinayak for a high-budget film, according to sources. This duo previously delivered the successful film 'Lakshmi', which skillfully combined action and family drama. The upcoming project is anticipated to surpass 'Lakshmi' in scale and storytelling, with a well-crafted script that promises to captivate audiences.



V. V. Vinayak, renowned for blockbusters like 'Aadi' and 'Tagore', is expected to present Venkatesh in a dynamic and intense role. The film aims to be a wholesome entertainer, blending action and romance seamlessly. Produced by Nallamallapu Bujji, known for hits like 'Race Gurram', this venture is poised to be a significant cinematic event. The longstanding friendship between Vinayak and Bujji is expected to contribute positively to the project's development.

Venkatesh, who recently achieved massive success with 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is keen on selecting unique scripts to maintain his stardom and fan following. His trust in director V. V. Vinayak and the refreshing theme of the upcoming film suggest a promising addition to his illustrious career.