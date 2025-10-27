Exclusive: S.S. Rajamouli Mulls Baahubali 3 in Animation Format

If reliable sources are to be believed, India’s ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is reportedly exploring the idea of bringing back his most iconic franchise — Baahubali — in a completely new format powered by AI and animation.



“An animated version of Baahubali 3 is very much on the cards, and even the producers are thinking along similar lines. The project could go on floors soon,” reveals a source.



The source explains that a live-action sequel would be difficult at the moment, given the packed schedules of superstar Prabhas, who is busy with multiple projects over the next two years. “Anushka Shetty has also slowed down her work; Tamannaah’s role would need to be expanded, and Rana Daggubati’s character was killed in the climax of Baahubali 2. So, finding the right cast for a live-action version is challenging,” the source adds.



With the Baahubali franchise continuing to enjoy a massive global fandom, especially following the renewed buzz ahead of its re-release on October 31, the makers are said to be keen on capitalizing on the enduring craze.

The team plans to leverage AI-driven animation to create lifelike characters, majestic settings, and high-octane battle sequences that rival the cinematic scale of the first two installments. Inspired by the recent success of the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha, Rajamouli reportedly sees potential to deliver a Hollywood-standard animated spectacle.

“They are eyeing a 2026 release if everything falls into place. The goal is to make a warrior-driven story with emotionally charged storytelling and breathtaking visuals,” the insider reveals.



The project is expected to reunite Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, who would craft soulful songs and an evocative background score, and veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad, who may pen powerful dialogues to match the grandeur of the franchise.

With Rajamouli’s visionary touch and cutting-edge animation technology, Baahubali 3 could well become a game-changer in Indian cinema — marking yet another milestone in the filmmaker’s illustrious career.