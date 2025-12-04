Exclusive: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-Series Ink Massive Three-Film Agreement

If reliable sources are to be believed, new-age director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reportedly secured a massive agreement in the Hindi film industry. A source reveals that Vanga has become the first Telugu director to sign a three-film deal with a leading Bollywood banner, a privilege usually extended only to top stars like Akshay Kumar. According to the source, "Sandeep will direct three films for Bushan Kumar of T-Series over the next three to three years".

The deal kicks off with the much-anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas. This project will mark Prabhas’ return to a Hindi-language film after Saaho, which was released several years ago. Given the pan-India popularity of both the actor and the director, Spirit is being planned as a multilingual release to cater to audiences across the country. The film features Tripti Dimri in the female lead, along with several prominent Bollywood actors, and is set against the backdrop of a cop drama.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a sensational debut in Telugu cinema with Arjun Reddy and later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, cemented his position in Bollywood with the blockbuster Animal, a gritty gangster drama. His rising popularity and global following have significantly boosted his market value.



The source concludes that this three-film deal is a clear reflection of the strong confidence that major Bollywood producers have in the bearded filmmaker. '