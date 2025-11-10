Exclusive: Samantha’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ To Have A Divine Connection

According to reliable sources, leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to explore a new genre in her illustrious career with her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaram, which was recently launched. “It will be a visually pleasing socio-fantasy movie with a partial divine connect — something she hasn’t attempted before,” says a source.

She is teaming up once again with director Nandini Reddy for this female-centric entertainer to enthrall her fans. “Tollywood is riding high on socio-fantasy movies like HanuMan, Karthikeya 2, and Mirai, and Samantha now joins this elite club with her next big venture. The aim is to deliver a pan-India film, considering her massive fan base across languages,” the source adds.



The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in key roles, with veteran actress Gautami and anchor-turned-actress Manjusha playing pivotal parts. The project brings together an impressive technical team — cinematography by Om Prakash, music by Santosh Narayanan, story and screenplay by Vasant Maringanti, and costume design by Pallavi Singh.



“Samantha is reportedly in talks with a leading Bollywood corporate house for a tie-up on her dream project. She is ready to open her purse strings and make the film with a budget exceeding Rs 20 crore, one of the highest for a heroine-oriented film,” adds the source.



Maa Inti Bangaram marks a special reunion between Samantha and acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved hit Oh! Baby. The duo once again aims to deliver a heartwarming yet dynamic story that blends emotion, fantasy, and entertainment. “Even Oh Baby had a mystical touch where an older woman transforms into a 24-year-old Samantha after clicking a photograph in a studio. The remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny struck a chord with audiences through its fun yet emotional portrayal of the issues faced by older women within a family. However, Maa Inti Bangaram is expected to have a grander scale and a wider appeal,” the source concludes.