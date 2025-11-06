Exclusive: Sai Abhyankkar To Pocket ₹3 Crore For Allu Arjun's Movie

Undoubtedly, the new musical sensation from Kollywood, Sai Abhyankkar, is reportedly pocketing a hefty sum for composing the tunes and background score for the much-awaited Allu Arjun–Atlee magnum opus.



According to industry sources, Sai Abhyankkar is being paid ₹3 crore for his musical work on the sci-fi adventure—marking one of the highest remunerations for an upcoming composer in South cinema. “Atlee completely trusts the young talent. Despite not having worked on any big star-studded Tamil films, he was roped in for this project because the film’s new-age concept demanded refreshing and futuristic music,” revealed a source.The remuneration is close to top Teugu composers like SS Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad who draw Rs 4 crore per film," he adds



Sai Abhyankkar, a composer, playback singer, and music producer, works primarily in Tamil cinema. He rose to instant fame with his viral hit single ‘Katchi Sera’, which became one of the most searched songs worldwide. The track, released as part of Think Music’s independent initiative, marked his debut as a solo artist. His other popular singles—‘Aasa Kooda’, ‘Sithira Puthiri’, and ‘Vizhi Veekura’—further cemented his position as one of the most promising young composers from the Think Indie Collective.



Abhyankkar made his film debut with the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Balti after his earlier project Benz was delayed. He has since signed several new ventures, with Allu Arjun’s ‘AA22xA6’, directed by Atlee, being the most high-profile project on his slate.



Earlier, on Sai Abhyankkar’s birthday, Allu Arjun took to social media to wish him, posting: “Many happy returns of the day to my brother SAK! Wishing you all the success and glory to unfold in the coming year.”



The post effectively confirmed Abhyankkar’s role as the film’s music director, sending fans into a frenzy.

Allu Arjun, known for delivering musical blockbusters with composers like Devi Sri Prasad (from Arya to Pushpa) and Thaman (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo), now seems ready to introduce a fresh musical wave with Sai Abhyankkar—one that fans hope will redefine his soundscape.

