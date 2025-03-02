Exclusive: Ram Charan to Film in Parliament, Jama Masjid?

Reigning star Ram Charan is set to shoot key sequences at two iconic locations in Delhi—Parliament Building and Jama Masjid—for his much-anticipated film RC 16. “These scenes are crucial to the sports-centric drama, and the team has already applied for necessary permissions. They are awaiting approval from the respective authorities,” reveals a source.

The actor, who has undergone a striking makeover with a rugged look, thick beard, and mustache, has received an overwhelming response from fans for his new avatar. "However, with Ramadan underway, filming at Jama Masjid might be delayed until the end of March. Meanwhile, the shoot in Parliament is expected to take place in the upcoming schedule, which begins on March 4. Before heading to Delhi, the team will shoot in the outskirts of Hyderabad," he adds.

RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a rural drama featuring Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who has been actively involved in discussions with the director, is composing the film’s soundtrack.