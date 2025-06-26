Exclusive: Ram Charan in Dubai on Personal Work?

Reigning star Ram Charan has taken a brief break and is currently in Dubai for about a week. “This time, he’s gone for some personal work and to get a bit of downtime,” says a source. “He has been working very hard on PEDDI and needed a short break,” the source adds.



The actor is expected to return to India on June 28 and will resume shooting for PEDDI from June 29, as key scenes involving him are scheduled next. “He will be shooting in Delhi and a few other locations,” the source reveals.



The makers have been awaiting permission to shoot in iconic spots in New Delhi, which is likely to be granted soon. “Ram Charan might be filming sequences at the Parliament Building and Jama Masjid in July, as the clearances are just around the corner,” the source adds. “These scenes are crucial to the sports-centric drama, and the team has already applied for the necessary permissions. They’re waiting for final approvals from the respective authorities.”



Ram Charan’s rugged new look—featuring a thick beard and mustache—has already drawn a strong response from fans. Earlier, filming at the Jama Masjid was postponed due to Ramadan-related restrictions. "Mostly he would be shooting those key portions in July,' the source concludes. Before heading to Delhi, the team will also film important sequences on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

