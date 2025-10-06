Exclusive: Rajamouli Plans A Dance Number On Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who wowed audiences worldwide with his stylish moves in the peppy number “Kurichi Madathapeti” from Guntur Kaaram, is gearing up for another high-energy dance sequence — this time alongside Priyanka Chopra in SSMB 29.



According to sources, the duo will share screen space for a racy, foot-tapping number to be shot on a grand set in Hyderabad. “Mahesh Babu will be matching dance steps with Priyanka Chopra for a folk-based mass number choreographed by Raju Sundaram, brother of Prabhu Deva,” reveals a source.



Reportedly, the trial shoot and concept work for the song have already been completed, and the team will begin filming in the next few days. “Mahesh is all charged up to groove with Priyanka and enthrall fans across the globe. Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani has composed an energetic track that’s bound to set the stage on fire,” the source adds.



Director S.S. Rajamouli, known for elevating cinematic songs into visual spectacles, is said to be leaving no stone unturned for this sequence. The filmmaker, who previously delivered chartbusters like “Veesilestha Andhra Sodabudi” from Simhadri and 'Nachore Nachore' with NTR in 'Yamadonga' along with “Bangaru Kodipetta” from Magadheera, and the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, is now set to extract the best dance performance from Mahesh Babu.



“Rajamouli collaborates closely with his choreographers, designing unique concepts for each song before rolling the camera. He is determined to blend high-octane action, adventure, and commercial elements in SSMB 29, with two major songs and massive fight sequences already planned,” the source concludes.