Exclusive: Pushpa 2 Strikes Rs 300 cr Deal for Hindi Rights?

He claims that ‘Pushpa The Rise’ had garnered over Rs 150 crore collections in Hindi heartland and Allu Arjun’s scintillating performance as a coolie-turned-gangster besides chartbusters like ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Oo Antava’ made the film a big winner all over India. “It was the highest grossing Telugu film among Hindi film viewers and its sequel is also expected to rake in big moolah, riding on the hype of ‘Pushpa The Rise’,” he points out.

No doubt, the craze for the story of red sanders smugglers has been growing by the day and even the audio rights of the film were reportedly sold for over Rs 45 crores. “The makers are spending a bomb on the film and also selling the film for fancy prices since they know they have a winner on hand,” he concluded.