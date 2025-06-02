Exclusive: Prabhas Back In Action, Allots 90 Days For Fauji?

Reigning star Prabhas is back in action after a well-deserved break in Italy, as he gears up to resume filming for his highly anticipated period drama Fauji. According to a source close to the production, “Prabhas will be working for three months straight from June and aims to complete a major portion of the film within this 90-day schedule.”

The star had earlier wrapped up nearly 30% of the shoot during a schedule in January and March and is reportedly thrilled to dive back into this British-era saga.



Marking a departure from his recent action-heavy roles in films like Salaar, Fauji presents Prabhas in a complex, multi-layered character. “This is arguably his most demanding role in recent times,” the source adds. “He’ll showcase both his fiery intensity and emotional depth, which could make this his most powerful performance yet. It’s a perfect blend of strength and vulnerability that will not only enhance his invincible screen image but also earn him critical acclaim.”



Adding a fresh twist to his repertoire, Fauji also includes a romantic subplot—something Prabhas hasn’t explored in a while. He will be paired with newcomer Imanvi, a dancer and popular social media influencer. “There’s a beautiful, emotional love story at the heart of the film,” says the source. “With director Hanu Raghavapudi’s proven talent for crafting tender romances like Sita Ramam, audiences can expect a perfect balance of action and heartfelt moments.”



Set in 1945, Fauji follows the journey of a soldier in the British Indian Army. The film features veteran stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles, adding gravitas to the ensemble cast. As a true pan-India project, Fauji is being mounted on a grand scale, with elaborate action sequences and visually rich locations, including Ramoji Film City and other scenic spots.



With Prabhas at the helm and a story that blends romance, patriotism, and action, Fauji is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle fans won’t want to miss.

