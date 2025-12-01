Exclusive: Nani and Prem Kumar To Team Up?

Natural Star Nani, after back-to-back collaborations with Telugu directors like Srikanth Odela and Sailesh Kolanu, is reportedly in talks to join hands with Tamil filmmaker Prem Kumar, known for acclaimed films such as 96 and Meiyazhagan.

According to a source, Nani has given his in-principle approval to the script narrated by the soft-spoken, emotionally driven director, and early work on the project is already underway and will go to the floors in April next.



The source adds that Nani has been looking to momentarily step away from his action-oriented image and return to a heart-touching, emotion-based narrative — something Tamil filmmakers are often celebrated for. “Prem Kumar is known for crafting deeply moving stories. Films like 96 and Meiyazhagan, starring Arvind Swami and Karthi, were praised for portraying gentle, empathetic characters at a time when toxic and hyper-masculine heroes dominate the screen,” he explains.



Nani, of course, has long excelled in performance-oriented roles. His recent success, Hi Nanna — a tender drama revolving around a father and his child — reaffirmed his strength in emotional storytelling. “Nani is a remarkably versatile actor and will once again showcase his acting prowess. He has earlier worked with Tamil directors like Vikram Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Gokul Krishna, effortlessly fitting into their slice-of-life filmmaking style,” the source points out.



For now, Nani is busy with the action-adventure The Paradise, co-starring Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal, where he will be seen in a fiery, rugged avatar. “After this intense role, he is expected to reveal his softer and more tender side in Prem Kumar’s feel-good entertainer,” the source concludes.

