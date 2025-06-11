Exclusive: Nagarjuna To Procure Telugu Rights of ‘Coolie’?

If iIndustry sources are to be believed, seasoned Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni is in advanced talks to acquire the Telugu distribution rights of the much-hyped Tamil action-adventure film Coolie, which features a powerhouse cast including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and others.



According to a leading distributor, Nagarjuna is keen to release the film under his Annapurna Studios banner across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The Tamil producers are quoting around ₹45 crore for the Telugu rights, a price only top-tier producers can afford. Given his deep pockets and industry clout, Nagarjuna is seriously considering the deal,” the source revealed.



Adding to the intrigue, Nagarjuna himself plays a pivotal role in Coolie, which is being helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film promises to be a slam-bang action adventure, blending stars and styles from across Indian cinema.

“Having been part of the project, Nagarjuna has firsthand knowledge of its scale and commercial potential,” the distributor added. “The film already carries a strong pan-India appeal, with a star-studded lineup from Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil industries. Nagarjuna is betting big on the film striking a chord with mass audiences.”

Moreover, Nagarjuna isn’t just banking on production credentials—he also brings to the table a robust distribution network in both Telugu states, further boosting the film’s reach and market viability.



The move signals Nagarjuna’s strategic positioning not just as an actor but as a serious force in regional film distribution. With Coolie gaining traction across languages, insiders believe he may have a potential blockbuster on his hands.