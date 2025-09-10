Exclusive: Mahesh Babu in Divine Role As SSMB 29 Release In October 2026?

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who has dazzled audiences with his action-packed roles in 'Okkadu', 'Pokiri', and 'Businessman', is now set to don a divine avatar in his illustrious career. For the first time, the ace actor will be seen as Lord Ram in director S. S. Rajamouli’s much-hyped magnum opus, SSMB 29.

According to a source, “Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Ram in key portions of the film. The periodic sequences, lasting around eight minutes, will transport audiences hundreds of years back in time, where he takes on mighty Rakshasas. This never-seen-before portrayal is set to give Mahesh a larger-than-life image on screen and one of goosebump stuff episodes of the movie, which will have more such surprises.”



Rajamouli is said to be masterfully blending mythological elements with a new-age globe-trotting adventure, aiming to deliver a cinematic spectacle for world audiences. Backed by massive scale and visionary storytelling, the film already boasts an impressive lineup. Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the menacing antagonist. R. Madhavan is on board in a pivotal role.



“The heady combination of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli has already triggered global interest, with even Hollywood studios eager to collaborate,” the source adds. "Discussions are reportedly ongoing with Warner Bros to back the project."



"Adding to the buzz, the film is also touted to mark Mahesh Babu’s simultaneous debut in Bollywood and Hollywood,' he adds.



The grand production, reportedly supported by Netflix, is being shot across exotic international locations and on gigantic sets in Hyderabad. With a single-part release planned, Rajamouli is reportedly eyeing October 2026 as the release window.



“Rajamouli wants to deliver not just a film for Mahesh Babu’s fans, but a path-breaking cinema experience and give the world audience a taste of Indian mythology.. Expectations are sky-high, and SSMB 29 is shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles ever from Indian cinema,” the source concludes.



Mahesh Babu joins the elite list of Telugu stars like NTR, Balakrishna, and Prabhas who played Lord Ram, and even Jr NTR essayed the role of Lord Rama in the children's film Bala Ramayanam. Right now, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is donning the divine avatar in the Hindi film 'Ramayana'