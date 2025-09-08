Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Shoot To Begin In December

New-age filmmaker Prashanth Varma, who tasted massive success with HanuMan, is all set to collaborate with reigning Kannada star Rishab Shetty for a grand socio-fantasy spectacle.

According to sources, the much-awaited film titled Jai Hanuman will go on floors this December.



“Prashanth Varma is recreating the legendary role of Lord Hanuman, and Rishab Shetty will breathe life into this revered avatar,” reveals a source close to the development.



Unlike HanuMan, where Varma introduced Teja Sajja as an underdog who gains superhuman powers through Hanuman’s blessings, this time the director is going all out to craft an epic centered entirely on Vayuputra Hanuman himself.

“The story unfolds in present times, where people invoke the legend of Hanuman. He arrives with a resounding impact, displaying his valor and directly confronting evil forces,” the source adds.

By bringing Lord Hanuman into Kaliyug, Prashanth aims to explore not just divine might but also the contemporary struggles of humanity. Industry insiders believe the filmmaker has recognized the crowd-pulling power of the revered deity and is weaving a script that magnifies his grandeur on the big screen.

With Rishab Shetty stepping into the mythical role and Prashanth Varma pushing the socio-fantasy genre beyond conventions, Jai Hanuman is being planned as a pan-India extravaganza, designed to enthrall audiences across languages, particularly Hindi cinema. “It’s not a mythological drama but a socio-fantasy that blends devotion with high-voltage spectacle,” concludes the source.