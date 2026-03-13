Exclusive: Chiranjeevi to Start Shooting, KVN to Produce It?

After taking a few months’ break, Chiranjeevi is all set to begin shooting for his next film with director Bobby Kolli, and the project is expected to go on floors very soon. “The shoot is likely to begin towards the last week of March and it will be a lengthy schedule,” says a source, adding that the script and pre-production work have shaped up well.



“Once Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the final draft of the script, the work picked up momentum,” the source adds.



The source also claims that composer S Thaman will score the music for the action-adventure film, although A R Rahman was initially considered for the project. “S Thaman has been roped in and he is expected to deliver a few chartbuster songs along with a gripping background score,” he says.



There have also been reports that leading production house KVN Productions, which is currently backing Jana Nayagan and facing some financial issues, might step away from the project. However, the source dismissed such speculation.



“KVN Productions is a big banner and they are producing the Chiranjeevi–Bobby action-adventure film. There is no change in that. Any rumours about the production changing hands are false and baseless,” he clarifies.



Leading actress Priyamani is expected to play the female lead in the film, which is being described as an action-packed entertainer. The project is also seen as an important film in director Bobby Kolli’s career.



“After the success of Waltair Veerayya, the actor-director duo expects this film to be another winner,” the source concludes.