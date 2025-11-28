Exclusive: Chiranjeevi in a Never-Before Role in Bobby’s Film?

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has portrayed a wide range of characters over the decades—from lover boy and mass action hero to cop, naxal, and even politician—will now be seen in a completely new avatar in his upcoming untitled film with director Bobby Kolli.

“Chiranjeevi’s role will be altogether new, something he has never done before. The film will be a magnum opus,” says a source, adding that the star will begin shooting from January. “It’s going to be a path-breaking commercial entertainer in Tollywood.”

Chiranjeevi and Bobby previously delivered the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, which grossed more than ₹140 crore in the Telugu states and stands as one of the biggest hits in the megastar’s career. “Both Chiranjeevi and Bobby wanted to recreate that box office magic. So, the director has designed a role packed with substance—one that presents Chiranjeevi in a fiery new avatar,” the source adds.

The film is said to be loaded with entertainment elements, including songs, comedy, and mass moments to enthrall audiences, especially the megastar’s massive fan base.

When contacted, noted writer Kona Venkat—who is writing for the film and also worked in Waltair Veerayya—confirmed the news. “Chiranjeevi garu’s multifaceted talent will be fully explored. His role in this film will stand ahead of his other 150-plus movies. He will be seen in a refreshing new shade,” he says, keeping further details under wraps.