Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s AAA Theatre to Open in Visakhapatnam

AMB Cinemas with Mahesh Babu and now AAA Theatres with Allu Arjun have created huge hype and excitement among fans and cine-goers. Our upcoming project with Allu Arjun will only expand that reach further.”He further reveals that they are also teaming up with seasoned star Venkatesh to revamp the iconic Sudarshan 70MM in RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad. “We want to provide a perfect ambience and unmatched viewing experience for cine-lovers,” he adds.On the risks involved in the theatre business, Narang is confident: “When big stars are associated with a property, there is no compromise on quality. We ensure a neat and clean environment. Additionally, we’ve developed an open-air theatre in collaboration with GMR, which accommodates around 150 cars — giving viewers a truly ‘wow’ experience.”However, he admits that sustaining theatres is not easy in the current climate. “Turnouts are often erratic — on some days we see roaring crowds, and just a few days later, the numbers drop drastically. That unpredictability makes the business challenging,” Narang concedes.

On collaborating with Telugu superstars to build premium theatres over the years, Narang explains, “It is mutually beneficial. Doing business with stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Venkatesh has always been great. They also come up with nice inputs, which help us to have better ambience, sound effects, and so on.