Exclusive: Allu Arjun to Draw ₹175 Crore for Sci-Fi Magnum Opus?

If industry sources are to be believed, reigning star Allu Arjun is all set to command a staggering ₹175 crore remuneration for his upcoming sci-fi spectacle with director Atlee. This would make him one of the highest-paid actors in South India.



A source reveals, “Allu Arjun will pocket ₹175 crore for AA22xA6, in which he will be seen in multiple roles and undergo several dramatic makeovers. Riding high on the pan-India success of the Pushpa franchise, he now enjoys a massive non-Telugu fan base — a key factor in driving big-budget ventures to reach wider audiences.”



The film, touted to be a futuristic adventure, is said to carry an overall budget of over ₹700 crore, with nearly ₹260 crore allocated for VFX work and around ₹250 crore for production and remunerations of director, actress and top-tier Hollywood technicians. “It will be one of the costliest films in Allu Arjun’s career, following the ₹550 crore-plus Pushpa: The Rule,” the source adds.



Adding to the buzz, Deepika Padukone is reportedly cast opposite Allu Arjun, marking their first on-screen pairing, which is expected to bring a fresh appeal. The film will feature music by Sai Abhayankar, who is said to be composing “lilting tunes and an enchanting background score.” Discussions are also underway with a few leading actresses for pivotal roles.



This project marks Allu Arjun’s work with a Tamil production house. Over his two-decade career, he has collaborated with leading Telugu producers like Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, DVV Danayya, Aswini Dutt, and Allu Aravind among others.



“Allu Arjun was reportedly impressed by Atlee’s larger-than-life storytelling and the scale of production under Sun Pictures, who have earlier delivered blockbusters like Enthiran, Sarkar, and Jailer,” the source concludes. “With this film, Allu Arjun joins an elite league of stars like Rajinikanth and Vijay who have worked with the prestigious banner.”