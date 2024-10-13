Exclusive: Allu Arjun Shoots for Pushpa 2 at a historic spot in Dhanushkodi?

If reliable sources are to be believed, the makers of ‘Pushpa The Rule’ featuring Allu Arjun are reportedly canning seawater sequences in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. “The crew has chosen a very crucial and significant historic sea route to transport red sanders,” says a source and adds, “The people can walk through sea waters for some distance from Dhanushkodi beach. Thanks to shallow waters, crew members and actors walked without being drowned with red sanders on their shoulders. It’s a rare spot in the Indian Ocean and connected to Ram Sethu, mentioned in the epic Ramayana, and also has ruins connected to history,” he adds.



Meanwhile, post-production work for the film has been going at break-neck speed. “The editing work for the first half has been finalized and locked after approval from director Sukumar and Allu Arjun also was impressed,” says a source. He claims that the action adventure will offer more thrills and highs compared to the prequel and will enthrall the viewers in a big way. “They had done a few reshoots and postponed a few schedules but everything was to come up with a better and finer product and take the audience on a new high. he adds



The much-hyped movie is slated for release on December 6 world over and promotions are to kickstart from November onwards

Earlier, at an event, director Sukumar claimed that they made ‘Pushpa The Rise' for their interest, while 'Pushpa The Rule’ was specifically designed to enthrall the legion of fans. “Allu Arjun toiled hard to come up with a riveting performance and I troubled him more to enthrall his fans,” he said at an event and uttered ‘Thagedhe Le’ a famous dialogue from his film ‘Pushpa’ which became a rage.