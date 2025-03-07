Exclusive: Allu Arjun and Trivikram to Collaborate on a Folklore Drama?

According to a reliable source, Allu Arjun is reportedly teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a grand folklore drama. “The film is set in a fictional period, featuring kings, queens, forts, and epic war sequences,” reveals the source. Unlike their previous commercial and social dramas, the duo aims to transport audiences into a fantastical world with this ambitious project.





However, this much-anticipated film may take some time to materialize. “Allu Arjun's multilingual project with either Atlee or Nelson is expected to go on floors first. Only after its completion will the Trivikram film take shape,” the source adds. Currently, Trivikram is in the scripting phase, crafting what is expected to be a magnum opus.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram had initially launched AA 22 last year, which will be a joint production between the actor and the director. “After delivering commercial hits like Julayi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, they are keen on attempting something fresh and unconventional, aiming for a global box office success,” the insider notes.



With a National Award under his belt, Allu Arjun is eager to explore diverse genres rather than stick to grey or dark roles. “Bunny has immense trust in Trivikram’s writing and direction, believing that he can craft a truly groundbreaking cinematic experience,” the source concludes.