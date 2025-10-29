Exclusive: Allu Aravind To Bankroll Hindi Remake Of ‘Arundhati’?

Veteran producer Allu Aravind, who earlier made waves in Bollywood with Ghajini starring Aamir Khan, is reportedly returning to Hindi cinema with the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arundhati.



A reliable source reveals, “Allu Aravind is one of the producers backing this spooky thriller, which will be a full-blown horror spectacle. Young sensation Sreeleela has been roped in to reprise the iconic role played by Anushka Shetty in the original.”



According to the source, significant changes have been made to the original script to make it more contemporary and appealing to the Hindi-speaking audience. The project will be helmed by Tamil director Mohan Raja, best known for directing the Telugu film 'Godfather' with Chiranjeevi. “The film is expected to go on floors in January 2026, with Sreeleela dedicating bulk dates to her big Bollywood film,” the source adds.



The original Arundhati (2009) was a sensational hit, with Anushka Shetty’s portrayal of a fierce princess taking on the sinister Aghora (played by Sonu Sood), becoming a turning point in her career. “Anushka’s performance was larger than life and redefined the portrayal of female leads in Telugu cinema,” recalls the source.



After 16 years, the decision to remake the cult supernatural thriller comes at a time when horror films are once again drawing strong traction in Bollywood.



With Arundhati’s Hindi remake, Sreeleela—who scored big with Guntur Kaaram and Dhamaka—is poised to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. She now joins the growing list of actresses headlining horror-centric films, including Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2), Kajol (Maa), Rashmika Mandanna (Thamma), Sonakshi Sinha (Nikita Roy), and Nushratt Bharuccha (Chhorii).