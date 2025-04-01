Excise officials raid Kerala University Men's Hostel, ganja seized

Thiruvananthapuram: Excise officials carried out a raid at the Kerala University Men's Hostel here on Tuesday and and seized 20 grams of ganja from closed a room, an officer said.

The officials acted on a tip-off that banned narcotics like MDMA and ganja were there in hostel rooms. None was staying in the room during the raid and a Tamil Nadu native vacated the room in the morning, the official added.

"The ganja was kept wrapped in a piece of paper in the room," he said and added the contraband must be possessd by the previous occupant.

When asked why the excise team didn't check all the rooms in the hostel located in Palayam area, the official said they examined only suspicious rooms and would have checked all rooms if there was a necessary.

Meanwhile, the local leaders of SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), criticised media saying they give false news against its activists in connection with the excise raid in the hostel.

This raid is carried out weeks after the police seized two kilograms of ganja from the men's hostel of the Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery, Kochi, and arrested a few students.

The incident triggered a blame game among the leaders of different student outfits like Kerala Students' Union (KSU) and the SFI, over the alleged involvement of their activists in the crime.