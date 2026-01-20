Allari Naresh’s Grandfather Passes Away

Edara Venkatrao, father of the late Tollywood director E.V.V. Satyanarayana, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. Venkatrao, aged 90, breathed his last following a period of age-related health complications.





















He was predeceased by his wife, Venkataratnam, who passed away in May 2019. He is survived by his two sons, E.V.V. Giri and E.V.V. Srinivas, and his daughter, Mullapudi Mangayamma. His eldest son, the acclaimed filmmaker E.V.V. Satyanarayana, predeceased him in 2011. Venkatrao was also the grandfather of popular actor Allari Naresh.



According to family sources, the final rites and funeral services are scheduled to be held this evening at 4:00 PM in his native village of Korumamidi, located in the Nidadavole Mandal.

