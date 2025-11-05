'Every Film Teaches Me Something’

Even after 13 years in the film industry and some 20 movies to his credit, actor Sudheer Babu continues to evolve, experimenting with genres, exploring performances, and learning from every setback. The actor opens up about craft, control, and what keeps him curious.

How do you look back at your journey since your debut?

It’s been amazing and I truly enjoyed every part of it. I’ve tried many kinds of roles, taken risks, faced failures, and learnt a lot along the way — I never went to acting school, so my learning comes from life experiences and being on set. I do speak to acting coaches occasionally, it really helps. But since I started late, I don’t have the luxury of time to go through formal training.

You’ve been experimental with your films. When something like ‘Hunt’ doesn’t work, does it change how you approach risks?

Not in a negative way. We can never predict what works. Maybe for Hunt, people didn’t expect me to do that kind of role. The story was good, but perhaps I was a misfit for that space. Hunt was niche, and that’s fine. Maa Nanna Superhero didn’t reach as many people as it should have, but it’s still one of my favourite films.

Every film, whether it works or not, teaches something new — whether it’s about performance, timing, or even marketing — or leads to another path.

Now, I’m more mindful about experimentation. I think about whether a story can reach all kinds of audiences. I’ve also realised that humour connects strongly with Telugu viewers. If something is told with humour, they receive it better. Still, my basic rule remains the same: if a story excites me, I’ll do it.

What about ‘Jatadhara’ that drew you in?

The story is rooted in an old Telugu folktale — people in ancient times used to hide gold underground, and it’s said that a devil guards it. The folklore element fascinated me. We built a modern story around that belief. A lot of research went into it – about ghost hunters, energies, and the science behind what people call the supernatural. It’s grounded more in emotion and belief than just what makes you jump.

This sounds physically and creatively demanding. Was it exhausting?

Mentally, not really. I’m an actor who’s more mechanical. I don’t drain myself emotionally. But for this film, I did something completely new – the ‘Shivatandavam.’ It was one of the toughest parts of the shoot.

You’ve described your acting process as ‘mechanical.’ Can you elaborate?

Acting, for me, is about control and repetition. You have to recreate the same emotion across multiple takes.

And what’s next for you?

I’m doing a film with Rahul Ravindran. It’s one of the biggest projects of my career in terms of scale.