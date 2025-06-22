Every Character Shines as a Hero in Kannappa: Mohan Babu

The highly anticipated pan-India film Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu, is set to hit theatres on June 27th. With expectations soaring, thanks to its gripping teaser, trailer, and songs, the film has already captured audience attention across regions. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Dr. M. Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa promises to be a spiritual and cinematic spectacle.



At the grand pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Saturday, veteran actor and producer Dr. M. Mohan Babu delivered a heartfelt address, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind the film. “Kannappa began with the blessings of the Almighty. Every character in this film is portrayed as a hero. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Sarath Kumar are stars in their respective regions, yet they chose to be a part of this journey. I am truly thankful for their contribution,” said Mohan Babu. He also praised director Mukesh Kumar Singh for his "incredible work in bringing Kannappa to life."

In a powerful moment, Mohan Babu noted that tribal representatives had been invited to the event to emphasize the film’s core message: there is no caste or religion. “Thinnadu, from the Boya community, didn’t worship any deity except his parents. Kannappa is the story of how Thinnadu became a devoted saint,” he added.

Former MP and MLA Mediyam Baburao, representing tribal communities, lauded the makers: “As a tribal representative, I thank Mohan Babu and Vishnu. I relate to Thinnadu's journey. This film redefines devotion, and we need more such stories.”

Adding an emotional touch to the evening, Vishnu Manchu spoke about his special bond with superstar Prabhas, who plays a key role in the film. “There are two kinds of friendships—like Krishna and Karna. Prabhas is my Krishna, and I will always be his Karna. He had no reason to be in this film, but he did it out of respect for my father. While fame changes many, Prabhas remains grounded. His humility is inspiring, and I will always stand by him,” he shared.