European Film Awards 2026: Sentimental Value Sweeps Top Honours, Check Full Winners List Here

Berlin: Drama film 'Sentimental Value' sweeped major awards at the 38th European Film Awards at Berlin on Saturday (Local time), reported The Hollywood Reporter. Joachim Trier's 'The Sentimental Value' won best film, as well as best director and twin acting honours for Stellan Skarsgard and Renate Reinsve. According to the outlet, Trier and Eskil Vogt also won best screenplay honours for their script to 'Sentimental Value', and Hania Rani took the prize for best score. Oliver Laxe's 'Sirat', Spain's official Oscar contender, won multiple EFAs, taking best production design, sound design, editing, best cinematography, and the inaugural best casting award. 'Sound of Falling', Germany's entry for the best international feature honour at the U.S. Academy Awards, took the trophy for European Costume Design, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Ugo Bienvenu's animated fantasy Arco won the top prize for European Animation Feature Film. Torsten Witte took the first-ever hair and make-up EFA honour for Bugonia.

Here are some of the key winners of the festival

European Film

Sentimental Value, dir. Joachim Trier

European Director

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

European Actress Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value

European Actor Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

European Screenwriter Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

European Documentary

Fiume o Morte!, dir. Igor Bezinovic

European Animated Feature Film

Arco Alice



Rohrwacher, the Italian director of La Chimera, Futura, and Happy as Lazzaro was honoured with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

