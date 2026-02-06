Euphoria Review & Rating: Gunasekhar Picks A Bold Plot, But Falters In Execution

Cast: Bhoomika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Gavireddy, Nassar, Likhita Yalamanchali, Sai Srinika Reddy, Aadarsh Balakrishna, and others

Direction: Gunasekhar

Rating: 1.5/5 stars

Director Gunasekhar, known for star-driven films like Chudalani Undi, Okkadu, and Varudu, attempts a contemporary and bold subject with Euphoria. The film addresses the growing influence of party culture, drugs, and parental negligence on Gen Z, largely portraying privileged teenagers. It raises a provocative question: how responsible are parents for the crimes committed by their children? While the theme is relevant, translating it into an engaging and consistent narrative proves to be the film’s biggest challenge.

The story begins with a teenage girl (Sara Arjun), an aspiring IAS officer, who becomes the victim of a brutal gang rape inside a car. Supported by her parents, she decides to go public and fight for justice. The culprits are arrested and punished, and the film initially takes a strong stand by shaming the rapists, including a disturbing potency test sequence meant to dent their pride and masculinity. The director ensures they continue to suffer humiliation even inside jail, reinforcing the idea of crime and punishment.

However, once justice is delivered, the narrative loses momentum. The film then shifts focus to the mother of one of the accused (played by Vignesh), who seeks her son’s parole in the hope of reforming him. This sudden turn towards empathy and reformation feels misplaced, especially given the gravity of the crime. The conflicting emotional tones—condemning the crime on one hand and seeking redemption for the criminal on the other—fail to blend, testing the audience’s patience.

Sara Arjun delivers a mature and convincing performance as the victim, showing courage and vulnerability. She also raises pertinent questions about male-female friendships and the dangers of misplaced trust. Bhoomika Chawla stands out as a conflicted mother struggling with guilt, fear, and social stigma. Gautham Vasudev Menon is effective as the police commissioner, handling the case swiftly and offering cautionary advice to women about physical boundaries in relationships.

Gunasekhar, who has previously explored sensitive themes in films like Sogasu Chooda Tarama and Manoharam, once again chooses a bold subject. However, the screenplay wavers, at times appearing to oppose the victim’s perspective and later attempting to justify or soften the criminal’s actions through a reformation arc. Expecting the audience to emotionally connect with a rapist who shows no remorse, and to wait for his moral transformation is a gamble that does not pay off.

Despite sincere performances and a relevant premise, Euphoria suffers from inconsistent storytelling and confused moral positioning, resulting in a poorly executed film that fails to make a lasting impact.