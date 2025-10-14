Suspense, Drama, New Voices: ETV Win’s '4 Tales' Begins with 'The Mask'

ETV Win is bringing a fresh wave of storytelling to Telugu OTT audiences with the launch of ‘4 Tales’ — four stories, four emotions, four Sundays. The anthology is a product of the platform’s creative initiative Katha Sudha, designed to spotlight and nurture emerging voices in cinema.

The series opened with ‘The Mask’, which premiered on October 12, 2025. Its trailer launch created a buzz as industry heavyweights Ram Gopal Varma, Harish Shankar, and G. V. Prakash Kumar came together to unveil the project, lending their support to the new generation of storytellers.

A gripping blend of suspense, drama, and dark humour, 'The Mask' follows a young man whose descent into cricket betting leads him to attempt a high-stakes robbery — only to find himself caught in an unexpected and dangerous twist.

The film is directed and produced by Kothapally Suresh under the Katha Gani Pictures banner and presented by Rishikeshwar Yogi of Narudi Brathuku Natana fame. It stars Raavan Nitturi and Gaddam Srinivas, with cinematography by Akshay Vasuri, music by Vishal Bharadwaj, and editing by Rishikeshwar Yogi. Baby Viransh and Deepika Alola co-produce, with Dhruv Chitran as executive producer.

With 'The Mask' now streaming exclusively on ETV Win, viewers can look forward to three more stories in the coming weeks — each exploring a different emotion, genre, and style of storytelling.