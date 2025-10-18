Esha Gupta’s Dazzling Festive Fashion: A Style Guide for Diwali 2025

This Diwali, let your festive wardrobe shine with inspiration from Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta, who effortlessly blends tradition with modern glamour. From luxurious silks to shimmering metallics, each of her looks captures the essence of the season, radiant, regal, and refined. Here’s a look at Esha Gupta’s stunning ensembles that are perfect to elevate your Diwali celebrations with timeless elegance and contemporary charm.

In this look, Esha exudes timeless sophistication in a royal purple silk saree with a sleek silver border, paired beautifully with a matching embellished blouse. Her minimal yet striking emerald jewelry and soft makeup make this look an ode to understated festive luxury. Walking against a lush green backdrop, she radiates effortless confidence perfect for a Diwali soirée under the stars.











The second look showcases Esha in a heavily embroidered pastel lehenga, adorned with intricate floral details and layered golden jewelry. The opulent Kundan and Polki necklace set, paired with a sleek bun and subtle glam makeup, enhances her regal aura. It’s a masterclass in balancing grandeur with grace, making it ideal for festive gatherings and family celebrations.









In the third frame, Esha mesmerized in a soft blush-gold embroidered saree, shimmering with sequins and threadwork that catch the light beautifully. Her look is completed with statement pearl jewelry and tousled hair, adding a touch of romance to her festive style. With her confident gaze and ethereal charm, she perfectly channels the essence of Diwali—radiant, refined, and resplendent.









The elegant beige silk saree paired with a classic U-neck blouse makes for the perfect festive addition to your wardrobe. Take a cue from the actress by styling it with a sleek bun and a striking choker set to effortlessly elevate your look with timeless sophistication.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DD8_J7boomN/?igsh=MWNsOGlsMzJuM294bg%3D%3D

To ace your traditional style this Diwali, opt for a contemporary satin green saree featuring a chic halter-neck blouse inspired by Esha’s stunning look. She styled it with a sleek straight hairstyle, striking the perfect balance between modern elegance and festive charm—making it an ideal choice for the Diwali celebrations.









Step into the festive season with a touch of glamour by embracing the radiant saree from the actress’s wardrobe. She styled it with grace. This elegant and timeless look is the perfect choice to make a statement this Diwali 2025.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DByVAMnojZm/?img_index=4&igsh=bzQ2cmFvMm4yOW40

For those who adore subtle luxury, the Bollywood diva’s mirror-work pink and yellow saree is an absolute must-have. She enhanced the ensemble with a chic coat-style blouse and complemented it with classic silver jewellery. The look beautifully blends contemporary flair with festive elegance.









Esha Gupta’s Diwali outfit is all about embracing tradition with contemporary sophistication, each look narrating a story of elegance, opulence, and festive magic.