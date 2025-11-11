Esha Deol on Dharmendra’s Health

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol, daughter of actor Dharmendra, has refuted the rumours of her father's demise on Tuesday. While addressing the media reports which stated that the actor Dharmendra has passed away, actress Esha Deol refuted the same, stating he is "stable and recovering" and asks for the privacy of her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha Deol wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."