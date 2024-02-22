'Erotic' cinema poster sparks controversy

Visakhapatnam: A wave of public outcry has swept through Visakhapatnam following the emergence of a poster promoting the upcoming film ‘Siddarth Roy’. Positioned prominently near the revered Sampath Vinayaka Temple, the poster has ignited controversy, with residents expressing concern about its appropriateness, particularly in an area heavily populated by students.

The area is famous due to the presence of Sampath Vinayak temples, where devotees in large numbers come for prayers. “The erotic and intimate scenes of actors are distracting devotees from the devotional atmosphere and diverting the attention of students."

The poster has caused an uproar among the public. Positioned in the heart of the city where there are several educational institutions and a temple, the appearance of the poster unsettled the minds of parents and other community members who are worried over the negative influence on young minds.

Expressing his concern, Ganapati Rao, a temple priest, stated, "The placement of this poster near educational institutions and also near the temple is completely out of place. This will have a negative impact on society.”

Sharma, another resident, remarked, "There's a time and place for everything. We understand the need for artistic expression, but in an area frequented by students, such displays are objectionable."

There are calls for the poster's removal. Several residents urged the authorities to take immediate action. However, there are also voices supporting the poster, citing artistic freedom and the prevalence of technology as mitigating factors.

Anand, a software engineer, remarked, "While I understand the concerns about the poster, one should not take it personally. Artists created this for publicity and earning money. Having a poster on a hoarding is part of their work. It's essential to consider the broader context and not solely focus on the poster's negatives."