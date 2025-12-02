EPIC – First Semester Brings Anand and Vaishnavi Back on Screen

"EPIC – First Semester" is a tender Telugu romantic drama directed by Aditya Haasan, marking his feature debut. The film stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, reuniting the much-loved “Baby” duo.

Set against the backdrop of London, the story explores young love, emotional vulnerability, and the confusion that comes with growing up. The narrative opens at a convocation ceremony, where Vaishnavi’s character shares her idea of a perfect husband, setting a soft, reflective tone. Anand’s portrayal brings an intriguing dynamic—his character Rohan draws inspiration from revolutionary poet Gaddar, blending a poetic, introverted charm. His personality arc is said to echo influences from both Sekhar Kammula’s tender protagonists and the layered intensity seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s characters.

The story follows Rohan, a middle-class boy pursuing higher studies abroad under family pressure, navigating romance, identity, and adulthood with honesty and emotional nuance. The film is described as an “unfinished story,” capturing the beauty, innocence, and contradictions of first love.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, cinematography by Azeem Mohamad, and production design by Avinash Kolla. The supporting cast includes Sivaji and Vasuki Anand.

Blending humour, drama, and heartfelt emotion, "EPIC – First Semester" is positioned as a relatable campus rom-com with a strong emotional core, celebrating innocence, conflict, and personal growth against the picturesque London setting.