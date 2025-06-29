Enrique Iglesias Adds Second Mumbai Show After Record Sell-Out

Global pop sensation and multi-Grammy winner Enrique Iglesias has added a second concert in Mumbai after his first show sold out within hours, event organisers EVA Live announced on Saturday. The second performance will be held on Wednesday, 29th October 2025, at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, just a day before the already scheduled and sold-out show on 30th October.

The announcement comes in response to an “overwhelming and historic” demand, marking Iglesias’s much-awaited return to India after a 13-year hiatus. With both concerts combined, a massive turnout of over 50,000 fans is expected.

“I’ve missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world,” Iglesias said in a statement, recalling his first show in India back in 2004.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and MD of EVA Live, said, “The sheer speed at which tickets for the first concert were sold shows the enduring love for Enrique Iglesias in India. We’re proud to add a second date to ensure more fans get the chance to witness this world-class show.”

Tickets for the second concert are exclusively available on the District App, with Mastercard presale starting from 12 PM to 4 PM IST on Sunday, 29th June, followed by general ticket sales at 5 PM IST. Mastercard holders can also expect exclusive experiences tied to the event.

This double-bill appearance by Enrique Iglesias is already being touted as one of the biggest music events of the decade in India, blending nostalgia with electrifying live performances.