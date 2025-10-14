Engaged Rashmika Makes First Public Appearance at 'Thamma' Event

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana are busy promoting their upcoming movie, Thamma. The makers of the movie unveiled a new song, Posing Baby, featuring Malaika Arora, at a recent event in Mumbai.



Rashmika, Ayushmann, Malaika, and director Aditya Sarpotdar attended the event. The Pushpa 2 actress became the center of attraction as all eyes were on her diamond ring. There has been recent news that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged and exchanged rings. None of them has officially announced it, and the marriage is reportedly scheduled to take place in February 2026.



This was Rashmika’s first public appearance after the reports of her engagement to the Kingdom actor. The duo has previously worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.



Thamma is scheduled to release in theatres on October 21. Rashmika's The Girlfriend, a multi-lingual Tollywood release, will be a November 7th release.

