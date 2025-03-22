‘Empuraan’ trailer gets thumbs up from Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli

The trailer for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the successful movie Lucifer, has generated significant excitement since its recent online release. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film is expected to be a high-octane action-packed political thriller. Superstar Rajinikanth who shares a close bond with Mohanlal and admires Prithviraj, was given a special preview of the trailer.

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared his appreciation after watching the trailer.

Both Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli took to X to share their thoughts.

Rajinikanth posted, “Watched the trailer of my dear Mohan’s @Mohanlal and @PrithviOfficial Prithvi’s film #Empuraan... fantastic work, congratulations!!! I wish the team all the best for the release. God bless.”

SS Rajamouli shared, “Empuraan trailer hooked me from the very first shot Mohanlal sir’s commanding presence is truly magnetic! Massive scale, stunning action.

This already feels like a blockbuster Prithviraj. Wishing the L2E team a grand release on March 27!” L2: Empuraan is scheduled for March 27 release.