Emotions Run: Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan’s Elimination Shakes the Game

Mumbai: The latest episode of Rise and Fall kicked off with a lighthearted moment that brought a welcome break from the intense competition. The rulers and workers were shown pictures from their journey, and they were tasked with coming up with captions. It was a fun, nostalgic moment as the contestants reflected on how far they’d come in the game. But that was just the calm before the storm. The Anonymous Questions segment quickly shifted the tone, bringing out confessions, drama, and some raw emotions. The contestants were given the opportunity to ask each other anonymous questions, and tensions ran high as some uncomfortable truths were revealed. Akriti was the first to open up, admitting that she regretted her actions towards Arjun earlier in the game. She said, “Jis din mere family member aaye, usi din mujhe realize hogya tha ki maine thoda zyada react kar diya, aur usi ke agle din maine Arjun sir ko sorry bhi bol diya tha.” Her apology showed growth, and it was clear that she was trying to make amends for her past behavior.

The conversation soon turned to Nayandeep’s relationships in the Tower, with Arjun and Dhanashree defending him against claims that his actions were causing problems. Nayandeep revealed that he had been feeling the strain of his connections with others. “Mujhe lag raha hai mere rishte mujhe neeche kheech kar la rahe hain aaj kal,” he said, opening up about his emotional struggle. Ashneer asked if Nayandeep felt bullied, and Nayandeep candidly responded, “Haan, mujhe is hafte kaafi hadd tak ye laga hai.” Aarush , trying to explain his side, said, “Jab se neeche aaya hai, maine isse 100 baar pucha hai tu okay hai mazak karne mai, tu okay hai? Phir ye choti choti baatein utha kar bada kar deta hai.” Despite Aarush’s defense, Nayandeep wasn’t entirely convinced, and the conversation continued to heat up. Ashneer intervened, offering some wise advice: “ Aapka bohot acha relationship hai, aapka hassi mazak humko bahar dekhne bhi acha lagta hai, par aap touchy mat ho jao isko lekar ke.” His words seemed to help calm the situation, and everyone agreed to respect each other’s boundaries. The Ultimate Fall segment was next, and this episode featured a double elimination twist that had everyone on edge.

The nominated contestants, Akriti, Kiku, Aditya, and Nayandeep held their breath as the decision was made. First, the rulers voted, and Kiku was sent to the Ultimate Fall, making her the first elimination of the night. But the tension didn’t stop there. The not-nominated basement contestants, Bali, Aarush, and Manisha, had to choose who would be the second contestant to fall. After much deliberation, they chose Aditya , sending him to the basement as well.

As the two eliminations were announced, emotions ran high. Bali and Aditya, who had gone through their share of conflicts, found a moment of reconciliation. Aditya apologized to Bali, and the two shared an emotional hug, putting their differences behind them.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree and Arbaaz couldn’t hold back their tears, feeling the loss of Aditya, someone they had grown close to throughout the competition. With Kiku and Aditya eliminated, the game has entered its final stretch. The remaining contestants are gearing up for the grand finale, knowing that only one can claim victory. As the Ultimate Fall marked the beginning of the end, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With just a week left to go, the top eight are preparing for their final showdown. The Tower stands divided, and every contestant knows that their journey is far from over. The road to the crown is still wide open, and anything can happen in the final stretch.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.