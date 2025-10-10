Emotions, Egos, and a Mega Fall: Arbaz’s Game Turns the Tower Upside Down

Mumbai: As the finale inches closer, the Tower of Rise and Fall is boiling with tension, shifting loyalties, and explosive confrontations. In today’s episode, the Mega Fall twist was introduced, a power-packed round where Ultimate Ruler Arbaz had to choose between two Rulers at a time, deciding who would rise and who would fall to the basement.

The first face-off was between Arjun and Bali, setting the tone for a fiery episode. Before the decision, workers were allowed to share their opinions and that’s when the situation quickly spiraled into chaos.

Aditya and Bali locked horns yet again, reviving their long-standing feud. Aditya remarked, “Bali mere liye ek emotional manchild hai jo apne emotions ko handle nahi kar sakta hai.” An agitated Bali fired back, “Itni ego kis baat ki hai? Har banda jhoote ki nok par hai, kisi se baat karne ki tameez nahi hai khudko aur dusron ko badtameez bolega.” Aditya hit back, “Kaun badtameez hai sabne dekh liya hai, ladkiyon ke saath badtameezi, Nayandeep ke saath badtameezi, bahumat mein badtameezi.” Bali retorted, “Apna mukhota hat gaya hai na, asliyat bahar aa rahi hai.” To which Aditya replied sharply, “Band kar aur bata kaha badtameezi kari hai!” Amid the heated exchange, Akriti stepped in with her sharp observation about yesterday’s task. “Mujhe lagta hai jo runner tha uska role bahut bada tha. Bali se bohot badi galti hui. Aap ek insaan ko baar baar weak bolte ho aur phir usko hi task ke liye choose karte ho, mujhe yahan bohot bada doglapan dikhta hai.” Bali responded curtly, “Doglapan nahi, usko insaniyat kehte hai.” Akriti didn’t hold back either, “In dono ka target rehta hai apne se weak logon ko poke karte rehna. Ye dono sabse bade insecure ladke hain. At least Nayandeep jaisa hai, vaisa behave karta hai. Ye dono mard hoke bhi harkate karte hain.” Aarush snapped, “Matlab tum weak ho?” Aarush smirked, “Iss se comeback nahi hoga, bhokne se comeback nahi hota.” And Bali concluded with a jab, “Flop picture ki flop heroine. Tu sabse badi janani hai is mamle mein.”

After the chaos, it was time for Arbaz’s big decision. Between Arjun and Bali, he chose to save Arjun, acknowledging his stronger gameplay, sending Arjun safely into finale week, while Bali fell to the basement. The next pairing brought another emotional moment, Dhanashree and Manisha. Arbaaz once again had to make a tough call, ultimately choosing Dhanashree to continue her journey and earn her Ticket to Finale, while Manisha suffered a shocking fall. With the Mega Fall twist shaking up the dynamics, the Tower now stands divided. Every decision is rewriting the game, and as the finale looms, one thing is clear, there’s no room left for mistakes.

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

