Emotional Family Week in Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Suman Shetty's Wife Warns Him About Thanuja

20 Nov 2025 10:56 AM IST

Netizens predict that Thanuja could win the show, as she is dominating the other contestants and bagging huge votes.

A screenrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is going through a family week, and the recent episodes have been emotional. Every housemate's family member is visiting the house and wishing them well for the rest of the game.

Suman Shetty is considered one of the popular contestants in the house. His wife visited and advised him to stay away from Thanuja, as their interaction is being perceived differently outside the house.

It remains to be seen who the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be

