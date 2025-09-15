Emmy Awards: Full List Of Winners

New York:The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



The Studio made Emmy history by winning 12 awards, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single season. It beats the previous record of 11 set by The Bear last year.

The Studio, Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series, won for comedy acting, directing, and writing.

Adolescence won four awards in the limited series categories, including best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper.

Severance entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ had the two most nominated shows, Severance and The Studio.

Comedian Nate Bargatze made his hosting debut Sunday night.

Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:

Drama series The Pitt

Actor in a drama series Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Actress in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Directing for a drama series Adam Randall, Slow Horses'

Writing for a drama series Dan Gilroy, Andor'

Comedy series The Studio

Actor in a comedy series Seth Rogen, The Studio

Actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting actress in a comedy series Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Directing for a comedy series Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio

Writing for a comedy series Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio

Limited series, anthology series or movie Adolescence

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Directing for a limited series, anthology series or movie Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Writing for a limited series, anthology series or movie Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Variety special SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Scripted variety series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for a variety series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Talk series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality competition program The Traitors

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.