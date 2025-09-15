Emmy Awards: Full List Of Winners
The Studio made Emmy history by winning 12 awards, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single season. It beats the previous record of 11 set by The Bear last year.
New York:The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
The Studio, Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series, won for comedy acting, directing, and writing.
Adolescence won four awards in the limited series categories, including best supporting actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper.
Severance entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ had the two most nominated shows, Severance and The Studio.
Comedian Nate Bargatze made his hosting debut Sunday night.
Here's a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:
Drama series The Pitt
Actor in a drama series Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Actress in a drama series Britt Lower, Severance
Supporting actor in a drama series Tramell Tillman, Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Directing for a drama series Adam Randall, Slow Horses'
Writing for a drama series Dan Gilroy, Andor'
Comedy series The Studio
Actor in a comedy series Seth Rogen, The Studio
Actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting actress in a comedy series Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Directing for a comedy series Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Writing for a comedy series Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez, The Studio
Limited series, anthology series or movie Adolescence
Actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Supporting actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Supporting actress in a limited series, anthology series or movie Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Directing for a limited series, anthology series or movie Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Writing for a limited series, anthology series or movie Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Variety special SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
Scripted variety series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Writing for a variety series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Talk series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality competition program The Traitors
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.