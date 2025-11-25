Ektaa Kapoor Stuns BB 19: Casts Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal in Surprise Move

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar delivered one of its most surprising moments yet as producer Ektaa Kapoor entered the house—not just to promote her new Balaji Astro App, but to make a casting announcement that stunned contestants and viewers alike. Known for choosing at least one contestant from the show each year for a Balaji project, Ektaa broke her own pattern this season by selecting two names—both completely unexpected.

The first was music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, a non-actor whose talent and personality have stood out this season. The second was Tanya Mittal, a rising contestant known for her emotional intelligence, calm strategy, and individuality. Ektaa left the house buzzing when she declared, “Sir ke show se ek casting karna mera riwaaz raha hai… Two people actually who I would love to cast. One is not an actor—Amaal; and the other, Tanya.”

She added that Tanya’s selection had an astrological angle: “Inka Rahu 10 mein hai, aur kehte hain jinka Rahu 10 mein, duniya bas mein.”

Tanya was overwhelmed, moved to tears as she called it a “dream come true.” Her raw, emotional reaction instantly turned the moment into one of the season’s highlights. Amaal, equally surprised, expressed gratitude for being chosen despite not belonging to the acting field—marking a rare crossover moment between music and television.

As always, Salman Khan added his trademark humour. Seeing Tanya emotional, he quipped, “Lekin gareeb ladki ka role hai, kaise adaa karogi?”—sending the house and viewers into laughter.

Ektaa’s casting twist has already shifted the momentum of Bigg Boss 19. While fans speculate about the roles Amaal and Tanya may play in the Balaji universe, one thing is clear: this Weekend Ka Vaar proved that inside the Bigg Boss house, fate can change in seconds—even when you least expect it.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College