Ekta Jain Pays Emotional Tribute to Asrani

Bollywood actress, model, and influencer Ekta Jain paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Asrani Ji, with whom she had the privilege of working in the comedy-horror film Khali Bali directed by Manoj Sharma.

Recalling her experience on set, Ekta Jain shared that she had a few memorable scenes with the veteran actor and learned immensely from his dedication and discipline toward his craft.



“Working with Asrani Ji was an unforgettable experience. His comic timing was impeccable, and his professionalism inspired everyone around him. For every scene, he would rehearse multiple times to ensure it came out perfect. That passion and precision made him one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema,” Ekta said with emotion.



The actress further added that Asrani Ji’s absence leaves a deep void in the industry. “We have lost a legend, a teacher, and a true gentleman. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered, and his laughter will echo in our hearts forever,” she said.



Asrani Ji, known for his timeless performances in iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, and many more, continues to be celebrated as one of India’s finest actors who brought joy and humor to generations of audiences.

