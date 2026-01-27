Eesha Rebba Responds to Links with Director Tharun Bhascker

Director Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba are gearing up for the release of Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. A remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, the film is set to hit the big screens this Friday.



Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Eesha Rebba and the Keedaa Cola are in a relationship. While busy with movie promotions, Eesha was asked to address these speculations. "I heard the rumors too," she noted. "I even posted a funny Instagram Reel with a crazy caption regarding the same."



She further added, “You can never plan things that are out of your control. I believe the right things happen at the right time." The Telugu actress refused to provide clarifications, adding that something significant happening in her life will be public.



Tharun Bhascker is currently directing ENE Repeat, a sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

