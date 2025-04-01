Ed Sheeran Shouts Out to Hyderabad Auto Driver Rakesh

Popular British singer Ed Sheeran gave a shout-out to an Indian auto rickshaw driver who took him around Hyderabad when he was in the city for his Mathematics "+-=�x" tour earlier this year. Sheeran, known for tracks like "Shape of You", "Lego House" and "Thinking Out Loud", shared a throwback video on Instagram in which he can grooving to the tune of his track "Azizam" alongside the driver called Rakesh.

"When I was touring India, I played 'Azizam' to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh," he captioned the post on Monday.

"Azizam" is a single from Sheeran's upcoming album "Play". The multiple Grammy winner kickstarted the India leg of his six-city tour on January 30 in Pune and ended it in Delhi-NCR on February 15. During his stay in India, Sheeran also met with several Indian artists, including A R Rahman and Arijit Singh.



