Ed Sheeran Shares BTS Moments With SRK, Arijit Singh Ahead of Sapphire Release

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is building anticipation for his upcoming track Sapphire, set to release on June 5. A recent Instagram post—now viral—features behind-the-scenes glimpses of his India visit, including moments with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh.

In one video, Sheeran and SRK are seen singing the hook line of Sapphire. Captioning it "@iamsrk, love that guy so much," Sheeran expressed his admiration. The duo also recreated SRK’s iconic pose, sending fans into a frenzy. This isn’t their first meeting—SRK had previously hosted Sheeran at his Mumbai home.