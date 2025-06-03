Ed Sheeran Shares BTS Moments With SRK, Arijit Singh Ahead of Sapphire Release
Singer bonds with Bollywood stars and explores iconic sets during India visit
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is building anticipation for his upcoming track Sapphire, set to release on June 5. A recent Instagram post—now viral—features behind-the-scenes glimpses of his India visit, including moments with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and singer Arijit Singh.
In one video, Sheeran and SRK are seen singing the hook line of Sapphire. Captioning it "@iamsrk, love that guy so much," Sheeran expressed his admiration. The duo also recreated SRK’s iconic pose, sending fans into a frenzy. This isn’t their first meeting—SRK had previously hosted Sheeran at his Mumbai home.
Sheeran also shared a photo with Arijit Singh, calling him a friend and writing, “Me and @arijitsingh having a coffee on a barge.” Other snapshots included meetings with Indian musicians and even getting a tattoo in Punjabi.
The pop star visited the Baahubali set as well, posing on the iconic throne and captioning the photo, “I watched Baahubali in the cinema so flipped out seeing the set.” Sapphire is the third single from Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, following Old Phone and Azizam.
The article is authored by Kripa C. Saji and intern from Loyala Academy