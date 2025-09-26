ED Questions Jagapathi Babu

Popular actor Jagapathi Babu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly four hours on Thursday in connection with the ₹360 crore Sahiti Infra fraud case. The probe centers on his association with the company’s promotional campaigns and the remuneration he received for endorsing its projects.



According to reports, the ED is scrutinizing the legitimacy of payments made to the actor and his financial transactions with Sandu Purnachandra Rao, former director of Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. (SIVIPL). Investigators have also reviewed video clippings of project launches attended by Jagapathi Babu and his public statements on the company’s business activities.



Jagapathi Babu, treated as a witness, has been asked to furnish his bank statements spanning 15 years for verification. The ED’s probe has so far revealed that Sahiti Infra allegedly duped more than 700 homebuyers by collecting advances for luxury residential projects under pre-launch offers and then diverting funds into multiple accounts and shell companies, without delivering the promised flats or refunds.



Key arrests in the case include Sandu Purnachandra Rao on August 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the company’s managing director B. Lakshminarayan in September 2024. The ED has already seized incriminating documents, frozen bank accounts, and provisionally attached assets worth ₹161.5 crore.