Early Win for Ram Charan's 'Peddi': Secures Lucrative OTT Deal

Ram Charan's Peddi went on the floors months ago. Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and others, the film's music is by AR Rahman.

Nearly nine months before its theatrical release, the film has struck gold in the form of a highly valuable OTT deal. While specific details of the deal are under wraps, reportedly, it is one of the best ones to be struck in recent times.



The fruition of the streaming agreement acquires prominence for another reason. A few other Telugu cinema biggies haven't been able to conclude OTT agreements.

In recent times, we have heard of rumours about a couple of event movies finding it hard to enter into scintillating digital rights deals. Peddi enjoys a great deal of buzz.



Peddi, produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers, is slated to be released in theatres on 27 March 2026.

